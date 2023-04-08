Strawberre Moon: Elevating Manifesting Methods with the "I AFFIRM" Collection

The Law of Attraction, which states that positive thoughts and feelings can attract positive experiences and outcomes, has recently gained popularity. But can the Law of Attraction be applied to fashion? One clothing brand, STRAWBERRE MOON, believes so. They just launched their newest collection, "I AFFIRM," aiming to redefine how we manifest.

STRAWBERRE MOON’s mission is to empower individuals to manifest their desires through clothing. The brand's founder, Tawny Fajardo, was inspired by her experiences with the Law of Attraction and wanted to create a brand that reflected its principles.

The collection features a carefully curated edit of classy lounge pieces in elegant onyx, deep charcoals, and silver, sure to bring visualization to a new level. The brand's signature items are the Affirmation Crewneck and Joggers with the "I AFFIRM" emblazoned in bold letters. It's a statement piece encouraging wearers to believe in their ability to manifest their dreams and desires. The designs are to be a staple, simplistic, and stylish. With this classy and powerful palette, these sets are designed to help anyone manifest stronger.

But STRAWBERRE MOON’s commitment to the Law of Attraction doesn't end with the clothing itself. The brand also plans to offer resources and tools for their growing community to use in their manifestation practice, including guided meditations and manifestation journals.

Tawny believes that fashion has the power to influence our thoughts and emotions, which in turn can impact our experiences. "When we wear clothing that makes us feel good and aligns with our desires, we attract more of that into our lives," she explains. "Our new collection," I AFFIRM," is perfect for anyone who wants to elevate their scripting and manifesting methods. We aim to create LOA-inspired fashion that helps women discover happiness and success."

STRAWBERRE MOON’s unique fashion approach resonates with those looking for more than just trendy clothing. By incorporating the principles of the Law of Attraction into its designs and messaging, STRAWBERRE MOON is creating a community of individuals who believe in the power of their thoughts and the style they wear every day.

The "I AFFIRM" collection is available for purchase now on the Strawberre Moon website. With the option to shop now and pay later, this brand makes it easy to experience manifestation at its finest sooner.

About Strawberre Moon:



Strawberre Moon is a fashion brand inspired by the Law of Attraction. The brand creates LOA-inspired fashion that helps women discover happiness and success. The collection is the latest addition to the brand's line of manifestation-inspired clothing. For more information, interested individuals can check the Strawberre Moon website.

Media Contact

Strawberre Moon

Tawny

United States