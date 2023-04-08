Sustainable Fintech SaaS Sharpei launches in the US with plans to double the team and growth operations in the upcoming year

Sharpei is reshaping consumption options through a circular economy that allows businesses to launch new revenue streams like second-hand selling, rentals, and try-before-buy, giving customers the freedom to purchase how they want when they want.

Fintech solutions are powering the future of e-commerce businesses by providing tools and resources to promote growth. Recently launched sustainable fintech SaaS Sharpei introduces a smart solution that provides powerful insights and tools to help retailers increase conversions and success. Sharpei officially launched in January 2023 founded by successful entrepreneurs Maria Azofra, Julian Azofra, and Lucia Clifford, who previously built the biggest B2B rental marketplace in Europe, Yakk. The co-founders are excited to bring revolutionary changes to the space with a team of experts in SaaS, e-commerce, and fintech.

With the launch of Sharpei, the three founders are solving a prevalent problem plaguing the e-commerce market – where retailers and manufacturers encounter obstacles while integrating diverse product consumption options into their platforms. Many business owners face the challenge of building in-house technology or integrating a single payment solution without the knowledge and expertise on risk, warehousing, and stock management. Sharpei introduces a secure, fully integrated, and ready-to-use solution that allows retailers to naturally offer try-before-buy services, one-time rentals, subscriptions, and refurbishment options at the checkout in minutes.

According to Maria Azofra, co-founder and CEO of Sharpei, “Customers are demanding more convenient and sustainable options while shopping. To meet these expectations, retailers must shift toward a circular economy. Offering flexible consumption options that promote reuse, repair, and recycling will meet customer demands and help retailers become more competitive.”

The platform aims to help retailers deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers. To achieve this, Sharpei is supported by a robust set of features for pricing, assessing the value of products after the first use, and risk management. These features help safeguard the financial health of every transaction.

The modularity of Sharpei’s platform enables businesses to launch different consumption options on a single, shared infrastructure that is fully customized to meet each unique requirement. With this feature, retailers are able to overcome common issues in their operations like inventory problems, activate new revenue streams and innovate their business models for maximized success.

Sharpei’s solution features a marketplace that serves as an orchestration layer that directly connects all the retailer’s existing systems to the platform. Moreover, a management portal with end-to-end customer and product management capabilities is available.

The global fintech market is projected to grow to 325 billion dollars by 2030, as shared by The Business Research Company. A 48% YoY growth is expected in the non-banking financial services sector, which includes niche FinTech solutions. In contrast, open banking revenues for corporates and larger businesses are expected to reach 48 billion dollars by 2026. The rapid growth of the Fintech space prompts the need for innovative fintech solutions that can keep up with the current pace.

Sharpei is a platform launched to help everyone, from brands to retailers, join the circular economy. The future lies in sustainable fintech SaaS, and Sharpei is powering new flexible consumption options that can be launched in minutes.

