2023 Xiamen Marathon Kicked Off on April 2

The 2023 C&D Xiamen Marathon kicked off on April 2, at Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center. 35000 runners attended the race.
The race course is beautiful, I am happy to have a good result today.”
— Meseret Abebayehu Alemuy
XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 C&D Xiamen Marathon kicked off on April 2, at Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center. 35000 runners, including international Elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, and Morocco, attended the race.
Kenyan athlete Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba finished the race as the male winner, with a result of 02:08:04. While Ethiopian athlete Meseret Abebayehu Alemuy became the female winner with a result of 02:24:42. 38-year-old Chinese athlete YIN Shunjin, 02:12:42, won first place of Chinese male runners, and JIAO Anjing won the first place of Chinese female runners with her new Personal Best of 02:33:12.
Xiamen Marathon is an annual marathon race normally held on the first weekend of January in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian, China. It is accredited as World Athletics Elite Platinum Label Road Race in 2020. Xiamen Marathon has been awarded the 2019 AIMS Green Award and become one of the most famous marathons in China.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.