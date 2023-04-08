Author Betty Owens Cory's new book, "Escape to Misty Harbor, Book II," is the thrilling continuation of this riveting series as her heroine, Beth, has a fresh start in Maine. She was brave enough to send a portfolio of her work to an owner of an art gallery and found employment and lodging as she began a fresh start in Maine.

Betty Owens Cory is the author of the new book, "Escape to Misty Harbor, Book II." It is an extraordinary novel about her main character, "Beth," who not only received the welcome that she hoped for when she arrived in Maine, but she felt lighter than air and she could breathe again without fear of a man lost in his alcohol and dejected by his job loss. Beth had been the closest person he could take out his misery upon, and removing herself from this destructive cycle took great courage; something all strong women possess. This is a must read for women everywhere.

Beth is married to Lee McCormack and their upcoming wedding is the talk of the town. Lee is foremost a lobsterman from a long family of fishermen but he's pretty handy as a carpenter as well. Their new home is pictured on the cover of this new and exciting novel.

