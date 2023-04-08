Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,553 in the last 365 days.

Thomas O’Brien: Warm Modernism Pioneer

Cyrus Artisan Rugs stocks a variety of well-designed Thomas O’Brien designer rugs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas O’Brien is known for his distinct, warm modernism style in design. Since establishing his own design firm in 1992, he has been celebrated as one of the pioneers for incorporating modernism into warm and livable design pieces and has become a revered interior and home designer. O’Brien does this by combining modern, vintage, and traditional inspirations for both his interior and product designs, resulting in classically elegant yet practical and sympathizing design pieces. This unique and revolutionary style has garnered him critical acclaim from several designer lists and publications.

O’Brien is frequently included in the Architectural Digest AD100, an editorial list of the world’s top 100 interior designers and architects, as well as being featured regularly in esteemed publications such as The New York Times, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, and Veranda. O’Brien has partnered with several high-profile home furnishing brands and has designed various home furnishings such as furniture, lighting, and textiles. He has collaborated with Safavieh, one of the world’s top artisan rugs manufacturers. In his partnership with the brand, O’Brien has created various artisan pieces that carry the legendary designer’s signature vintage aesthetic.

Purchase Quality Thomas O’Brien Rugs from Cyrus Artisan Rugs

Cyrus Artisan Rugs stocks a variety of well-designed Thomas O’Brien designer rugs. We have a total of eight Thomas O’Brien rugs in our collection including the aesthetically calming Thomas O’Brien Safavieh Julia Rug as well as the visually stimulating Thomas O’Brien Safavieh Moroccan Panel Rug. Browse the Cyrus Artisan Rugs collection to find the best Thomas O’Brien rugs that fit you and the style of your design.

https://www.cyrusrugs.com/thomas-obrien-rugs

Marc Smith
Cyrus Artisan Rugs
+1 833-784-7669
email us here

You just read:

Thomas O’Brien: Warm Modernism Pioneer

Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more