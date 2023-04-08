Thomas O’Brien: Warm Modernism Pioneer

Cyrus Artisan Rugs stocks a variety of well-designed Thomas O’Brien designer rugs

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas O’Brien is known for his distinct, warm modernism style in design. Since establishing his own design firm in 1992, he has been celebrated as one of the pioneers for incorporating modernism into warm and livable design pieces and has become a revered interior and home designer. O’Brien does this by combining modern, vintage, and traditional inspirations for both his interior and product designs, resulting in classically elegant yet practical and sympathizing design pieces. This unique and revolutionary style has garnered him critical acclaim from several designer lists and publications.

O’Brien is frequently included in the Architectural Digest AD100, an editorial list of the world’s top 100 interior designers and architects, as well as being featured regularly in esteemed publications such as The New York Times, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, and Veranda. O’Brien has partnered with several high-profile home furnishing brands and has designed various home furnishings such as furniture, lighting, and textiles. He has collaborated with Safavieh, one of the world’s top artisan rugs manufacturers. In his partnership with the brand, O’Brien has created various artisan pieces that carry the legendary designer’s signature vintage aesthetic.

We have a total of eight Thomas O'Brien rugs in our collection including the aesthetically calming Thomas O'Brien Safavieh Julia Rug as well as the visually stimulating Thomas O'Brien Safavieh Moroccan Panel Rug.

