The Innovative Creator Of The Face Yoga Method, Fumiko Takatsu, Is Hosting A New 5-Day Goodbye Double Chin Challenge

Working with two other talented Face Yoga Method coaches, Fumiko Takatsu will be hosting a new five-day challenge to target a double chin in April. This innovative type of Face Yoga promises incredible health benefits, as well as natural anti-aging results.

Face Yoga Method is a scientifically proven process of taking years off your face, first created by Fumiko Takatsu in Japan, she is now bringing this method to the world. Inspired by her desire to find a healing routine after a car accident left her face asymmetrical, this type of yoga involves targeted facial exercises that diminishes wrinkles and tones the face. Now a daily part of over a million people’s routines, one woman’s innovation has revolutionized how we take back control of the aging process - 100% naturally.

Today, Fumiko and her team of Certified FaceYoga Coaches bring this practice to the masses, online, in an accessible format for others to learn. Those inside her Face Yoga Mastery Membership are able to access her full suite of her targeted programs for the eyes & forehead, mouth & cheeks and neck & jawline. IMembers are also invited to attend multiple online classes per week to get coached live.

In addition to the classes inside Face Yoga Method Mastery, Fumiko hosts results-focused 5-day challenges for one specific problem area to help those ready to jumpstart their health and wellness journey. On April 17th, her new 5-Day Goodbye To A Double Chin Challenge begins and will welcome beginners from all over the world.

What to expect during the Goodbye Double Chin Challenge

From April 17th to April 21st, Face Yoga Method will be hosting the Goodbye Double Chin Challenge live on Zoom. Taught by Fumiko Takatsu and her team of Certified Coaches, this bite-sized experience focuses on more than just eliminating a double chin. Those who choose to take on this challenge will spend 40 minutes each day learning techniques that will release tension in their necks, activate the lymphatic system, and naturally contour the jawline.

Throughout the five days, these expert teachers will show attendees how to build the perfect daily routine with Face Yoga to tone, strengthen and firm their neck and jawline, without the use of expensive creams or invasive procedures.

Each class on Zoom is followed up by a live Q&A, along with daily homework assignments to ensure hard-to-believe results in just 5 days. Private accountability groups can encourage each other to finish the entire challenge and keep their journey going after it’s over.

Replays are available to all attendees, just in case a session is missed during a busy day, so that everyone is able to take full advantage of the routine they learn. This incredibly accessible challenge is sure to provide outstanding results and help those ready to create a consistent self-care practice.

Conclusion

Fumiko Takatsu has helped over a million people with their anti-aging and health goals with her revolutionary Face Yoga Method. The Goodbye Double Chin Challenge will take that to the next level as she works with her team of Certified Coaches to teach a routine that will lift, tone and firm the neck and jawline within 5 days.

Face Yoga Method offers accessible beginner-friendly challenges, easy-to-follow online classes, and a community of like-minded people to keep results going. Every part of the Face Yoga Method has been researched and utilized by Fumio herself to ensure it provides only the best for her students.

