Star Studded 2023 Cheer Choice Annual Award Gala Comes To Las Vegas To Impact Lives Through Charity

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cheer Choice Awards will once again bring 1000’s of social media creators to Las Vegas for year two of this incredible charity-based show benefitting local and national non-profit organizations like Spread The Cheer USA. The show will be held April 14-16, 2023 at the Palms Casino and Resort.
This unique social media awards show allows creators from any platform to be nominated and honored for their positivity and impact. “Our mission with this awards show is to garner the social media community to recognize the positivity these platforms can bring and celebrate the creators who are choosing to use their reach to make a difference in the lives of others. Fans and followers vote, determining their favorites in multiple rounds to finally announce the creators in the top 5 in twenty different categories. The categories encompass a broad reach from beauty and fashion to military, law enforcement and first responders. We want to reward, recognize and celebrate creators in choosing to utilize their platform to spread positive culture and be a positive influence. As their kindness resonates with millions of followers, the Cheer Choice Awards acknowledges and recognizes all nominated creators on this incredible night of appreciation!” says Danielle Claudio (@danielleclaudio), Founder and President of Spread the Cheer USA and The Cheer Choice Awards Tina Maddigan (@tinamadlibs) and Scott D Henry (@ScottDHenry) are back as hosts alongside Announcer Jon Bailey (@epicvoiceguy) and dozens of other talented creators.
Some names include Jackie Minsky (@Jackie_Minsky), Podcast host and Founder of The Divine PR, Daniel Levin, Author of The Mosaic, Paige Michelle, founder of Paid 2 Exist and Michelle Barone, famous podcast host who will be hosting live on the red carpet for this spectacular evening at the Pearl Theater in the Palms Casino and Resort.
Performances by Frankie Zulferino (@fjzulferino) headliner and Culture Shock Las Vegas (@cultureshocklasvegas). Some names include... the tv show NFLNCD (@nflncd), John Di Domenico (@thejohnnydshow), Ophelia Nichols (shoelover99), Estefania Saavedra (@estefisavvy), Chaz Bruce (chazebruce0) and Tay Bloomer (vibin.wit.tay)
An exhilarating portfolio of presenting talent proves to guarantee a night to remember while raising money to assist those in need throughout the United States and beyond.
The entire evening will be available to livestream through KNEKT TV by downloading the KNEKT TV app on your Roku TV, Apple or Android device and is sponsored by title sponsor JoynD App.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Jackie Minsky
The Divine PR
Jackie@thedivinepr.com