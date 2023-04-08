Food Delivery Market size in India to grow by USD 716.53 million between 2021 and 2026; Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

There were 407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,479 in the last 365 days.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food delivery market in India is set to grow by USD 716.53 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 28.13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download a Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers in India, multiple cost and operational benefits to restaurants, and growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat from direct delivery services is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
By order mode, the online segment will witness maximum growth in the market. There are many apps in India for food ordering, such as Swiggy, Zomato, Domino's, Faaso's, JustEat, and FreshMenu. The growing number of people living in cities has increased the popularity of these apps in India. In addition, changes in shopping preferences have propelled the sales of food products through online channels in the country.
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The food delivery market in India report covers the following areas:
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The food delivery market in India is fragmented with the presence of many players. Players compete on factors such as the price and quality of the product. The high fixed costs and high exit barriers reduce the rivalry among the vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Driver
The market is driven by increasing partnerships between restaurants and food delivery service providers in India. Many food delivery service providers are partnering with restaurants. This allows them to obtain customer insights and data analytics to improve the customer experience. For instance, in February 2020, Amazon announced its plans to enter the Indian food delivery market. The company has been testing its food delivery service with selected restaurant partners in Bangalore, India. Similarly, in February 2020, Swiggy introduced BrandWorks, an initiative to aid restaurant partners with good culinary capabilities and unutilized kitchen capacities to co-create delivery brands. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Challenge
The threat from direct delivery services will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. Many restaurants worldwide are opting to handle food delivery services on their own to ensure better branding, quality, and safety of their food products and services. It allows restaurants to have complete ownership of the data and information related to customers. Restaurants can analyze this data and customize the food based on consumer requirements. The concept of direct delivery services is gaining significance among restaurants and is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Food Delivery Market in India 2022-2026: Key Highlights
|
Food Delivery Market in India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 716.53 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
25.60
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Domino's Pizza Inc., Dunzo Digital Pvt. Ltd., McDonald Corp., Ola Foods, Pizza Hut, Poncho Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Order mode
Market Segmentation by Payment mode
Customer landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
