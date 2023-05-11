Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.: A Rustic New England Vineyard Setting for Unforgettable Events
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Offers Stunning Event Spaces and Comprehensive Event Planning Services for Memorable Celebrations.
Our team is dedicated to ensuring every detail of your event is perfect, from the catering to entertainment and everything in between.”PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is pleased to announce its status as an event venue, offering a one-of-a-kind rustic New England vineyard setting for weddings, showers, parties, and more. The winery's picturesque grounds, covered pavilion, country barn winery, and event tents provide a variety of space options to accommodate small to large groups of up to 150.
— Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. has been a beloved staple in the Portland, CT community for over a decade, offering visitors an unforgettable experience steeped in charm and tradition. The winery's rustic New England vineyard setting provides the perfect backdrop for creating memories that will last a lifetime. With its breathtaking views, tranquil atmosphere, and warm hospitality, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is the perfect venue for hosting events of all kinds.
"Our winery is not only a place for savoring exceptional wines and ciders but also a unique and personal venue for hosting unforgettable celebrations," said Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. "We take pride in providing our guests with a special experience that reflects the beauty and spirit of our community. Our team is dedicated to ensuring every detail of your event is perfect, from the catering to entertainment and everything in between."
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. offers a variety of event spaces that can be tailored to meet the needs of any occasion, including weddings, bridal showers, birthday parties, corporate events, and more. The winery's Wine Patio and Covered Pavilion provide stunning views of the vineyard, while the Country Barn Winery offers a cozy and intimate setting for smaller groups. Event tents can also be set up on the vineyard grounds for larger groups.
In addition to offering a unique and beautiful event venue, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. also provides a range of services to help ensure that every detail of your event is taken care of. This includes food catering, tent rentals, entertainment, and complete event planning services.
For more information about hosting an event at Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co., please visit www.arrigoniwinery.com or contact us at events@arrigoniwinery.com.
Rosanna Singer
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co.
+1 860-342-1999
email us here