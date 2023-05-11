Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. Brings Live Music Back Every Weekend for the Year
Our guests have been asking for it, and we are excited to offer them a fun entertainment option”PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. is excited to announce that live music is back for the year, every weekend, starting from April 1, 2023. To make the experience even more enjoyable, guests are invited to sip and savor award-winning wines and ciders during their visit. No reservations are necessary for tastings, and guests are welcome to try a variety of wines and ciders while enjoying the live music.
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. has produced high-quality wines and ciders for over 10 years. Situated in the heart of Portland, CT, the winery is known for its picturesque location, stunning views, and warm hospitality. With the return of live music, Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. hopes to provide its guests with an even more enjoyable and memorable experience.
"We are thrilled to bring back live music for the year, every weekend," said Ed Manner, Owner of Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. "Our guests have been asking for it, and we are excited to offer them a fun entertainment option while they taste and discover our award-winning wines and ciders."
Starting from April 1, 2023, guests can enjoy live music every Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The winery has lined up some of the best local musicians who will be performing a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, and jazz. While listening to the music, guests can taste a variety of wines and ciders in the tasting room, where the knowledgeable staff will be available to guide them through their experience.
Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co. offers a diverse selection of wines and ciders, ranging from dry to sweet, and from red to white. The winery's flagship wines, including the Brilliance Sauvignon Blanc and the Old Country Malbec, have won numerous awards and are a must-try for any wine enthusiast. The ciders are made from locally sourced apples and are available in a variety of flavors, including the popular Smashed Pumpkin.
