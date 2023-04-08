Governor Healey Pledges Immediate Action to Protect Access to Medication Abortion in Massachusetts  

Boston — Following a federal court ruling in the case of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food & Drug Administration that stayed FDA approval of the medication abortion drug mifepristone, Governor Maura T. Healey is pledging to take immediate action to protect access to care in Massachusetts. The Governor will hold a press conference with advocates and officials on Monday afternoon to outline her administration’s plan.

“Medication abortion is safe, effective and legal. Mifepristone has been used safely for more than 20 years and is the gold standard. This is yet another attempt by extremists to ban abortion nationwide. But we are prepared to take immediate action to protect access to this important medication,” said Governor Healey. “Patients in Massachusetts will continue to have access to mifepristone. We stand for civil rights and freedom, and we will always protect access to reproductive health care.”