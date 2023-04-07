512th Memorial Affairs Squadron awarded Hennessy trophy

The 512th Memorial Affairs Squadron from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware was recently named the 2023 Air Force Reserve Command John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award winner.

The annual award is presented to food service team who exemplifies the highest culinary proficiency standards.

Food service teams from across the command compete in field feeding demonstrations where they are evaluated on meal prep, safety, sanitation and customer service fundamentals.

Additionally, the evaluation team selected two Airmen as Hennessy Traveler Association award nominees. Senior Airman Jasmin Torres, 919th Special Operations Force Support Squadron, Duke Field, Florida, and Senior Airman Isai Sorcia, 512th MAS. Torres and Sorcia, who were recommended by their leadership, demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism, attitude and culinary skill in their everyday duties.

Individual nominees receive a one week, all-expenses-paid culinary training at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, Texas. The training, run by industry professionals, help Airmen hone their food service skills and aim to encourage their love for the food industry.

John L. Hennessy served as the Chairman of the War Food Committee during World War II, the special food consultant to the Secretary of War and the special food consultant to the Atomic Energy Commission. He oversaw the creation, safety and improvement of systems to feed millions of troops spread around the world.