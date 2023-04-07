Ice storm - Montréal continues to be lenient in its enforcement of parking regulations

MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In order to give citizens a needed break, the city is reminding the population that agents of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and of the Agence de mobilité durable are currently being lenient in their enforcement of parking regulations that do not have an impact on public safety or on traffic.

As a result, no parking tickets will be issued for the following offenses:

A violation related to parking restrictions for the city's motorized street sweeping operations

A violation related to reserved parking spaces for parking sticker holders

If any tickets were issued for the above-mentioned offenses, the city's sustainable mobility agency will take the action required to cancel them.

The period during which these tickets will not be issued will end on Saturday, April 8th, in the morning.

Parking tickets continue to be issued for the following violations affecting public safety or the flow of traffic:

Hindrance to reserved lanes

Parking near a fire hydrant

Parking in areas where parking is prohibited

Parking within less than 5 meters of an intersection

Hindrance to pedestrian crossing areas

Hindrance to bus stops

Other violations affecting public safety or the flow of traffic

All tickets issued for safety reasons or to avoid traffic hindrances will not be withdrawn by the city.

The city reiterates that all its crews are hard at work on site to ensure the safety of its population, as well as to streamline traffic. Cleaning operations are underway, and it will take several days for the entire territory to be cleared.

