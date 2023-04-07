Putting Healthcare Business Owners on Page One of GoogleTM Search with the SSC Method

Paul Ochieng and Karl Bourne Jr. are revolutionizing healthcare marketing by introducing a method that allows healthcare business owners to easily get their website on page one of a GoogleTM search and run YouTubeTM advertising to double or triple their sales. With their new method, dubbed the SSC Method, healthcare businesses get a competitive advantage in the market.

A former pre-physical therapy student and doctor of physical therapy, Paul and Karl respectively, initially started a podcast before creating their own marketing agency, Off The Clock, LLC, to help business owners succeed in the digital space. Their podcast focuses on showing professionals inside and outside of healthcare multiple avenues to being able to increase your income.

Their agency focuses on helping healthcare business owners who often feel ignored by other marketing agencies. These clients can now reach their audiences more easily than ever before without spending thousands of dollars on traditional marketing methods.

To their clients and all businesses in the healthcare industry, Paul and Karl say, “Someone out there is desperately searching for the solution you provide to their problem, but it’s up to you to put it in front of them.”

The SSC Method works by combining SEO and ads to create effective online campaigns that promote websites and boost sales. By using this approach, Paul and Karl have helped countless healthcare businesses gain visibility online and achieve success in the digital world. Additionally, it requires only minimal effort from the client which makes it an attractive option for many business owners.

Paul and Karl are also the creators of The Healthcare Advertising Super Pack, Off the Clock- The Healthcare Entrepreneurs’ Podcast, The Healthcare MeetUp Network, and The SEO Simplified Community. All of these platforms are designed to help get healthcare professionals to top the GoogleTM index and boost their sales.

To schedule a call with Paul and Karl visit https://www.connectwithotc.com/hmu.

Media Contact

Off The Clock, LLC

Paul Ochieng

Orlando

FL

United States