Neuro-Revolution: Unleashing the Heart of Healing for Holistic Mental Health Transformation

Heart of Healing LLC, a revolutionary mental health private practice founded by Dr. Tameer Siddiqui, PsyD, is making waves in the mental health community with its unique approach to therapy. Dr. Tameer and her team have integrated core principles of neurodevelopment and psychotraumatology, grounded in cognitive-behavioral evidence-based practices (CBT/ACT/DBT), neuro-focused interventions (e.g., EMDR), and integration of Parts work where disowned parts of the self are reclaimed. These elements are melded with radical self-compassion and creative self-expression to provide individuals with comprehensive bio-psycho-social mental health care.

At Heart of Healing, there is something for everyone. The practice focuses on journeying clients from post-traumatic stress and anxiety to post-traumatic growth and healing by integrating various therapeutic techniques to evoke an individual’s innate impulse toward healing. Evidence-based practices from a trauma-informed, attachment-focused, and culturally competent lens helps foster a safe and inclusive space for individuals from all backgrounds. The practice places particular emphasis on mental health issues affecting the LGBT+ community, people of color, entrepreneurs, and high achievers at risk of work burnout.

One of the most unique aspects of Heart of Healing is its focus on brain mapping. Clients take a thorough neuro-focused assessment to see how pain has impacted their brain. This approach allows Dr. Tameer and her team to develop personalized treatment plans that address the root causes of mental health issues, rather than just the symptoms.They work with clients to develop treatment plans that are tailored to their individual needs, and then provide ongoing support and guidance throughout the therapy process.

The practice has achieved great success in helping people from all walks of life overcome mental health challenges. Dr. Tameer and her team have helped adults better manage their mental health conditions, achieve greater emotional regulation, improved self-esteem, and a deeper understanding of their own needs and goals. De-identified pre- and post-mental health assessments of individuals have reported significant improvements in their quality of life and overall well-being.

Heart of Healing's innovative approach to mental health is changing the way people experience therapy. If you're looking for a mental health practice that values compassion, inclusivity, and holistic, evidence-based, neuro-focused personalized care, Heart of Healing may be the right choice for you.

To get more details about Heart of Healing and their full range of services, visit https://heart-of-healing.com/.

