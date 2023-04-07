Sentimental Souvenirz Launches Kickstarter Campaign for High-Quality FFXIV Jewelry, Giving Fans a Chance to Wear a Piece of Their World

Brussels-based jewellery creator and Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) fan, Nsikak Iquaibom, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund his latest project. The campaign, which runs until May 5, 2023, has a goal of $21,786. Iquaibom's aim is to bring FFXIV-themed necklaces to fellow fans.

The necklaces are made from the highest quality materials and designed with attention to detail to provide a touch of magic to any wardrobe. The Haurchefant Shield necklace, made entirely from 316L stainless steel with an antique finish, is one of the featured pieces in the collection. Iquaibom said of the necklace, "This necklace looks out of this world and will last you a lifetime.”

In addition to the Haurchefant Shield necklace, the collection includes 19 variations of the Job Stone necklace for all classes. Each necklace is available in 316L stainless steel, with an antique finish. The 21-inch chain length ensures the necklace fits all sizes and pairs well with any outfit for an extra mysterious look.

"As FFXIV community members ourselves, we got to work on bringing an aspect of the game to real-life players so that you will always have a piece of FFXIV with you," said Iquaibom.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring joy to fellow FFXIV fans and make them feel special," said Iquaibom. "We can't wait for you to see the necklaces and to become part of our community!"

Fans of the game can choose from a range of perks based on their pledge. For a pledge of €33 or more (about $36), they will get one FFXIV 316L Stainless Necklace of their choice from the collection at a discounted price, along with free shipping in the US. For a pledge of €60 or more (about $66), they will receive one FFXIV necklace of their choice, one Job-Class Cap, and free shipping in the US.

Pledgers who pledge €83 or more (about $91) will receive one FFXIV necklace of their choice, one Job-Class Cap, one Job-Class Signet Ring, and free shipping in the US. For a pledge of €96 or more (about $105), they will get three FFXIV necklaces of their choice, and for a pledge of €155 or more (about $169), they will receive five FFXIV necklaces of their choice, both with free shipping in the US.

Finally, for a pledge of €158 or more (about $173), they will get one FFXIV necklace of their choice, one Job-Class Cap, one Job-Class Signet Ring, one Job-Class Bomber Jacket, and free shipping in the US. For a pledge of €660 or more (about $719), they will receive all twenty-two FFXIV 316L Stainless Necklaces in the collection at a discounted price, along with free shipping in the US.

Iquaibom said, "Whether you're a fan of the game, a collector, or just someone who loves bold and stylish accessories, we are sure you'll fall in love with our necklaces." He added, "With our jewellery, you will always feel connected to your second world.”

If you are interested in supporting this campaign and getting your hands on one of the FFXIV-themed necklaces, please visit the Sentimental Souvenirz Kickstarter page.

