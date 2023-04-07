Meijer Recalls Select Premade Salads Due to Potential Health Risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms, is announcing a voluntary recall of select Fresh From Meijer premade salads because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall and includes premade salads carried at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. Meijer is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in this recall.

The recalled premade salads have a Fresh From Meijer sticker on a clear plastic container. The following products are part of the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

Customers who have purchased any of these products should immediately throw them away. A full refund can be requested at the Customer Service desk of the nearest Meijer store. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 AM – 1:00 AM (EDT) daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-recalls-select-premade-salads-due-to-potential-health-risk-301792691.html

SOURCE Meijer