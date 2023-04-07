International Medical Aid Named Top Adventure Travel Organization by GoAbroad for East Africa and South America Programs

International Medical Aid (IMA) has been recognized as the Top Adventure Travel Organization by GoAbroad for its East Africa and South America programs. The organization provides a variety of East Africa Safari tours and educational treks to Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zambia. IMA's tours and excursions offer enriching experiences for students and groups.

IMA's programs are designed to offer an authentic and immersive experience in East Africa. The organization's cultural treks, including Masai Mara, Watamu Beach Safari, and Kilimanjaro, are led by local faculty with years of experience in the field and a lifetime of East Africa in their hearts. The treks have defined measurable learning outcomes and focus on sustainable travel and ethical, culturally-competent engagement.

IMA's East Africa Safari tours offer many destinations and experiences. Students and groups can explore the natural beauty and wildlife of the region with experienced guides while learning about the cultures and histories of the people who call East Africa home. The Masai Mara Game Reserve is the most famous part of the Great Migration of wildebeest, Thomson's gazelle, and zebra, but it is also known for its abundance of lions, cheetahs, and leopards. IMA's safaris to the Masai Mara Game Reserve are coupled with an overnight in Nairobi to visit the Giraffe Centre and the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage.

IMA's 2 Day/1 Night trip to Malindi, Kenya, is another popular trek that includes snorkeling at Watamu Marine National Park and a visit to Marafa Hells Kitchen, considered the "grand canyon of Kenya." Malindi, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, is a popular tourist destination. South of the city is the Malindi Marine National Park, one of the oldest in Kenya, and nearby is the archeological gem of Gede, an ancient town built entirely in stone that dates back to the 12th century.

IMA's East Africa Safari tours and educational treks enrich students' and groups' experiences while fostering cross-cultural competency and global perspectives. The organization's ethics-based approach ensures its programs are sustainable, ethical, and culturally competent.

With its experienced guides and local faculty, IMA delivers genuinely memorable travel experiences that help participants develop a deep understanding and appreciation of the beauty of East Africa. Individuals can check medicalaid.org to learn more about the upcoming Summer 2023 programs in East Africa and South America.

