Tech Start-up Compado improves Contextual Advertising AI – Ad CTRs follow suit

Tech Platform Compado gives their Contextual Advertising AI the ability to understand a user's individual context — and grows Ad Click-Through-Rates (CTRs) by 5% year over year.

The Berlin-based start-up looks back at an eventful Q1: Tech Blog Mashable just added Compado to their watchlist, “Ad Tech companies to watch in 2023.” The addition came soon after the German government awarded Compado a research allowance for the company’s work with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Government subsidies

Compado announces that, as of February 2023, the company’s research activities, centered around AI and Machine Learning for contextual advertising, are supported by the German state.

Through a research-allowance program (“Forschungszulage”), the German government subsidizes Compado’s research on path-breaking contextual advertising AI.

Understanding individual context

In Q1, Compado’s engineers and data scientists released the “Cats Model” -- an AI that looks at various categories to understand a user’s circumstances better than ever before.

Before displaying an individualized brand recommendation to a user, the Cats Model looks at categories (“Cats”) that determine a user’s individual context, such as:

- Contextual category (the topic in which a user is interested)

- Domain (the publisher a user’s originating from)

- Country (GEO a user’s device is based in)

- Language (language preference of a user)

- Browser (program user employs to navigate the web)

- And many more

By examining a range of various categories relating to a user's individual context, Compado is positioned to make recommendations that are more appropriate.

“This goes beyond standard language or image-processing that merely looks at the content a user is reading or viewing,” comments Emanuel Hoch, chief technology officer (CTO) of Compado.

“By expertly grouping and interpreting categories, our AI manages to display highly relevant and contextually-targeted brand recommendations, all without violating user privacy, without drawing on the user’s browsing history or without using third-party cookie data,” adds Hoch.

Ad CTRs on the Rise

While Compado improves their AI, Ad CTRs are on the rise. For Q1-2023, the tech platform reported Ad CTRs of about 20%, an increase from the same quarter in 2022 when Ad CTRs were about 15%. In Q1-2023, every fifth user decided to follow Compado’s contextual brand recommendations.

“This is due to high relevance,” says Andreas Hoogendijk, chief executive officer (CEO) of Compado. “We are displaying brands that not only match what a user is looking at, but that show at the right point in time and take into account a user’s individual context.

“Growing CTRs by 5% year over year is not a walk in the park,” he continued. “It is only possible with improved technologies.”

About Compado

Compado is a B2B tech platform for contextual advertising and content monetization. Founded in 2016, the platform provides cookie-free contextual advertising to consumer brands and cookie-free content monetization to publishers. The platform’s proprietary contextual advertising puts brands in front of shoppers - and helps publishers to monetize their content through contextually targeted brand recommendations.

