Wayne Capital Partners Launch $10M Diversity & Inclusion Fund

Today, Wayne Capital Partners proudly announced the launch of their new 10M Diversity and Inclusion fund. As a Minority owned private equity firm, they are excited to begin investing in black and brown communities through their Emerging Capital Fund.

Already, they have seen their investments deliver returns of up to 18%, with their first fund having raised $3MM and returned a total of $7.3MM to date. It is no wonder that the team at Wayne Capital has been recognized for its success, including being named as an Entrepreneur Of The Year Candidate by EY and one of North Texas’ 30 Under 30 in 2017. More recently, they have been awarded Morgan Stanley’s Partner Of The Year award for 2019.

“It’s really important as one of the few minority owned private equity firms that we build and strengthen our communities first by investing real dollars and cents that can be used to further cultivate culture and improve the living of diverse communities,” says Keith Smith, founder and CEO of Wayne Capital Partners.

Keith recognizes that many business owners, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, face existing barriers and challenges when attempting to secure capital or financial resources. To address this issue directly, they have created processes and procedures for their portfolio companies so they can better scale their businesses.

Investors interested in learning more should take note that Wayne Capital is committed to building long-term relationships with each client they serve. They don’t just offer custom investment solutions – they also provide top-notch customer service along with ongoing guidance throughout each stage of the process. partnering with this innovative private equity firm, investors can be assured their money is not only contributing towards meaningful economic change but also enjoying a steady return on investment as well.

To learn more about Wayne Capital Partners, www.waynecapitalpartners.com.

