New Masters Academy Unveils World's First AI Art Learning Assistant: Mann

Discover the future of art education with Manni, the world's first AI Art Learning Assistant, revolutionizing the learning experience at New Masters Academy. Experience the perfect blend of traditional art techniques and cutting-edge technology, empowering artists like never before!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Masters Academy, a leading online art school known for pioneering innovative technologies and emphasizing structured drawing fundamentals, is thrilled to announce the launch of the world's first AI Art Learning Assistant: Manni. Combining a strong foundation in traditional art techniques with cutting-edge technology, New Masters Academy continues to empower artists and revolutionize the learning experience.

Manni is a state-of-the-art digital drawing mannequin and AI Art Learning Assistant, specifically designed to answer any question related to art and the New Masters Academy curriculum, while emphasizing structured drawing fundamentals. Currently in beta, Manni is available on the Discord Digital Campus, free for all New Masters Academy students.

Current Features:

Integrated into the Discord digital campus for seamless interaction with students

Answers questions about art history, art concepts, and maximizing the New Masters Academy educational experience

Future Features:

As Manni continues to evolve, the following exciting features are planned for future updates:

Integration onto the New Masters Academy website for easy access

Improved responses based on ever-growing art techniques and the NMA curriculum

Tailor-fit art assignments for personalized learning experiences

Answering questions related to any New Masters Academy course

And many more enhancements to come!

Since its inception, New Masters Academy has been at the forefront of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of its art education. From being the first entirely online art school to offer a low-cost subscription model, to pioneering the use of photogrammetry and a 3D viewer for illustrating art concepts, New Masters Academy has always strived to push the boundaries of what's possible in art education. The addition of Manni as an AI Art Learning Assistant further solidifies the academy's commitment to providing an unparalleled learning experience for its students.

For more information on Manni and New Masters Academy, join our Discord Digital Campus here: https://discord.com/invite/aMCr8Xykyk

About New Masters Academy:

New Masters Academy is a leading online art school dedicated to providing high-quality education for artists of all skill levels. The academy combines a low-cost subscription model with powerful new technologies and structured drawing fundamentals to offer an unparalleled educational experience, including free art courses available through Discord. For more information, visit https://www.nma.art/.

Pull Quote

Manni, the world's first AI Art Learning Assistant, is transforming the art education landscape by seamlessly integrating traditional art techniques with cutting-edge technology, ushering in a new era of artistic empowerment.

Media Contact

Caleb Jacobo, New Masters Academy, 1 9494138987, caleb@nma.art, https://www.nma.art

SOURCE New Masters Academy