California Submits Application to U.S. Department of Energy for Federal Funding to Become a National Hydrogen (H2) Hub

Statewide clean hydrogen hub will prioritize equity and clean energy jobs while aiming to fully decarbonize the state’s economy

California – Today, the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) has submitted an application to the United States Department of Energy (DOE), as part of the Biden Administration’s Hydrogen Earth Shot Challenge. ARCHES is the official applicant and organizer for California’s proposal to bring a statewide Department of Energy H2 hub to the Golden State.

ARCHES, announced as the organizer for California’s DOE application last year, is a statewide public-private partnership designed to accelerate H2’s contribution to decarbonizing the state’s economy and will build on California’s long-standing H2 and renewable energy leadership. The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) has joined with the University of California, state agencies, elected leaders, organized labor, and non-profit organizations to build the framework for California’s renewable, clean H2 hub.

“California’s cutting-edge policies, dedicated stakeholders and unmatched partnerships make it the best place in the country to build out a green hydrogen ecosystem,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to the Governor and Director of GO-Biz. “An H2 hub here would serve as a catalyst to jumpstart projects across the state and help ignite our efforts to infuse renewable energy into our economy in a way that benefits all of our communities, especially those that have been most impacted by climate change.”

“We believe California’s leadership, and early efforts on transitioning to 100% renewable, zero-carbon electricity, and developing H2 infrastructure puts us in an excellent position to accelerate the shift to zero carbon for all sectors,” said Angelina Galiteva, Acting CEO of ARCHES. “California’s extensive renewables portfolio will be essential to help power hard to electrify sectors, and develop carbon free fuels and long-duration energy storage solutions. We look forward to the opportunity to bring these cutting edge projects to life in coming years, along with the chance to collaborate with other U.S. hubs in building the hydrogen economy of the future. We are grateful to the Biden Administration and Congressional leaders who have created the Earth Shot Challenge and given us this incredible opportunity.”

Last year, Governor Newsom signed into law an ambitious package of climate legislation that included a mandate to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2045 and deliver 90% clean electricity by 2035. Governor Newsom’s Executive Order on Zero-Emission Vehicles and California’s Scoping Plan have sent strong market signals around the critical role of hydrogen in decarbonizing our transportation sector. To hit these ambitious goals, California must dramatically reduce its reliance on carbon-based fuels, which these hub projects will help accomplish.

“The new and existing clean H2 projects that are part of the ARCHES portfolio will bring tens of thousands of jobs to California for years to come,” said Andrew Meredith, President of State Building & Construction Trades Council of California. “Many of these projects will be along California’s transportation corridors, helping to provide skilled workers jobs in regions of the state where projects of this scale have been lacking.”

“The University of California and the state have a long history of collaboration and leadership on environmental policy and practices. We are pleased to continue supporting California’s ambitious sustainability goals through our partnership in ARCHES, including a transition to clean, renewable energy,” said University of California President Michael V. Drake, M.D. “This collaboration embodies the University’s key priorities of leading on climate change, promoting health across California, and strengthening inclusive, respectful, and safe communities. We congratulate ARCHES and its partners on reaching this milestone and look forward to future collaborations that will foster the sustainable, equitable future that all Californians deserve.”

Through the application, ARCHES is seeking funding to establish a federal hydrogen hub from the U.S. Department of Energy through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

ARCHES would like to thank their diverse network of partners across the state, including leaders in energy research, communities, trades, utilities, for-profit companies and nongovernmental organizations, for their collaboration throughout this application process.

As next steps, DOE will be reviewing all applications and will be following up with applicants in the coming months.

