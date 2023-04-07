FileHold Systems Offers Free Demo & Free Trial Services

FileHold Systems, popular for offering enterprise-grade Electronic Document Management software continues to help businesses set up paperless offices. To help companies get an idea of how the software works and if it will suit their work environment, they provide free demo and free trial services. They aim to empower organizations by helping them get rid of piles of paper documents. This feature-rich document management software is designed to create an organized structure.

The free demo of the software helps users in understanding how to use the system while the trial allows you to actually use the system with free technical assistance and training.

As a widely used Electronic Document Management System, FileHold is suited for all types of businesses. It comes with a range of features that makes it easy and quick to access needed documents with just a few mouse clicks. A customer care professional at FileHold said, “We understand it can be difficult to completely switch from paper documents to a paperless office. It may take some time to adjust to this new way of storing and accessing documents. So, to make this transition smooth and stress-free, we provide free demos and free trial services. The demo helps you get an idea of the system while the trial provides training to smoothly switch to this advanced way of managing documents. Users can experience the trial version of the software on the FileHold Azure Cloud or choose a complete installation on their private cloud. However, it is mandatory that users attend a pre-installation webinar session with a FileHold sales consultant. The trial is available for two weeks for 10 users but can be extended. We also provide free 2 hours of technical assistance or training.”

This software can be installed on a server, a private cloud, or on the FileHold Cloud to streamline your work. It has become a popular choice among companies looking to transition from cabinets of paper to a paperless workplace. The system is available in different versions that come with standard, optional, and custom features.

A renowned Canadian company, FileHold Systems Inc. has become the first choice of small, medium, and large enterprises for creating paperless offices. The company is distinguished for developing a highly scalable document management solution. The Electronic Document Management software designed by FileHold allows the recording, storing, sharing, and archiving of documents. For more details, please visit https://www.filehold.com/

