Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. ELS (referred to herein as the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") announced today that the Company's first quarter 2023 earnings will be released on Monday, April 17, 2023 after market close. The Company's executive management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's operating and financial results.
The live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on our website at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com in the Investor Relations section under Events.
Research analysts and other interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call must register through this link at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive the dial-in details.
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:
For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
We are a fully integrated owner of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 449 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 171,248 sites as of February 21, 2023. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.
