VPM Solutions Launches First Online Course for Companies and Hiring Managers

VPM Solutions, a virtual assistant services solution, is pleased to announce the launch of its first online course for companies and hiring managers. As part of the growing library of resources through their VPM Academy, the company is excited to offer a course to help property managers and real estate professionals find the virtual assistants they need to build successful remote teams and businesses.

Learn How to Find, Train, and Manage Virtual Assistants

Until now, all courses in the platform were designed for virtual assistants to build their knowledge and skills for real estate industry jobs. Through the VPM Academy, virtual assistants can work through various free courses to learn about the lifecycle of a property under management, real estate marketing, and more. Upon completing courses and tests, real estate virtual assistants earn certifications that show businesses they have the knowledge needed for industry-related tasks.

Now, with the launch of the first course for companies within the platform called “How to Successfully Hire, Train & Manage Your Remote Team,” hiring managers and business owners can learn how to find the ideal real estate virtual assistants, train them on company specifics and processes, and manage remote teams successfully.

VPM Solutions CEO and Co-Founder Pete Neubig says, “The top three questions I get from business owners are ‘how do I find people,’ ‘how do I train them,’ and ‘how do I manage them successfully.’ So, we packed the answers to these questions into a free course for companies to help them experience the most success with remote teams.”

The company plans to add more courses for companies and virtual assistants to grow the free resources available within the VPM Academy.

Who Is VPM Solutions?

VPM Solutions was launched by property managers specifically to deliver highly-skilled virtual assistants as cost-effective labor solutions for property management companies. After a fast start and rapid expansion, companies throughout the real estate industry now have access to the platform, thousands of VAs capable of filling many different roles, and a Company Accounts feature to streamline remote team management.

The company has a unique approach to helping businesses build a remote workforce. Specifically tailored to the real estate and property management industries, their goal is to deliver the most well-equipped and skilled virtual contractors to help real estate professionals build talented teams more quickly and with lower payroll costs.

Virtual assistants through the VPM Solutions platform are well-equipped to handle a wide range of tasks. They are ideal for almost any company working within the real estate industry, including:

- Residential and commercial property managers

- Real estate agents and brokers

- Wholesalers

- Real estate investors

- Airbnb hosts and management companies

VPM Solutions provides the platform and virtual assistant services at no cost to companies and hiring managers. Through building a team of real estate virtual assistants, companies reduce payroll costs, increase productivity, and experience improvements to their bottom lines.

