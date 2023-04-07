65 New Officers Graduate From The Montana Law Enforcement Academy">65 New Officers Graduate From The Montana Law Enforcement Academy HELENA – Sixty-five new officers who will serve in 40 agencies across the state graduated Tuesday from the Montana Law …

HELENA – Sixty-five new officers who will serve in 40 agencies across the state graduated Tuesday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA), which is part of the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a statement to congratulate the new officers on their accomplishment.

“These graduates have made a very honorable career choice. I have no doubt they will serve Montana with the greatest professionalism, integrity, humility, and diligence,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. “By completing their training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, they have proven to be ready to take on any situation they may face. Congratulations to all graduates for working hard to reach this milestone, and I wish them the best as they begin their careers in law enforcement. I know they will make Montanans proud.”

The full list of the graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.