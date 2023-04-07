Mayor Bowser Announces Increase in Hiring Bonuses for New MPD Recruits

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an increase in the hiring bonus for new Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) recruits from $20,000 to $25,000. The increase will make the department more competitive and support the goal of getting MPD back on the path to 4,000 sworn officers.

“We want officers to see the District as somewhere where they can grow their careers, where they will be supported, where they will receive high-quality training, and where they will have the equipment they need – and that is the message we are sending with our investments,” said Mayor Bowser. “We are proud to have a police department that represents and reflects our community, and we will continue our focus on growing MPD so that we have the officers we need to have a strong presence in the community, to make and close cases, and to respond quickly to emergencies.”

The Metropolitan Police Department will be offering new recruits $25,000 in hiring bonuses that will be paid in two installments. The first installment will be $15,000 that will be paid as an initial hiring bonus, and the remainder will be paid upon successful completion of the police academy. With this $25,000 hiring bonus, a newly hired police officer can make over $80,000 in their first year. The funds for the increase come from year-end surplus funds from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget due to current full-time employee vacancies. Additionally, MPD continues to offer a $6,000 housing assistance incentive to help MPD officers achieve affordable housing and homeownership.

“Our vision for the future of our City’s police department is to retain diverse and qualified members who only want the best for our people, and this incentive brings us one step closer to that vision coming to fruition,” said Chief Robert J. Contee, III. “Our officers show up to work each and every day with the goal of keeping the residents and visitors of the District of Columbia safe and out of harm’s way. The pipeline to success for our youth will only continue to grow as we bolster these incentives and show up for our kids.”

MPD currently has 98 recruit officers in the Metropolitan Police Department Academy. MPD is also leading the way for women in policing, by employing female officers at two times the national rate and has committed to further growing that number through the 30x30 initiative. In November 2021, MPD signed the 30x30 pledge to further the recruitment, retention, and promotion of women in policing.

The increase in hiring bonuses for new recruits will start on April 24, which is also MPD’s next hiring date for new recruit officers. MPD will continue to grow their recruiting numbers through outreach with community members at local events, through digital and social advertising, by hosting recruiting events, offering internship opportunities, and holding Prospect Day events.

To learn more about how to become a MPD officer, incentives for new hires, and the Cadet Corps Program, visit joinmpd.dc.gov.

To learn more about the 30x30 pledge to increase the representation of women in police recruiting, visit HERE.