Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,613 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee’s Federal Disaster Relief Request Approved for Ten Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced approval of his federal emergency assistance request, which will support ten counties impacted by tornadoes and severe storms on March 31 and April 1.

“As Tennessee continues to rebuild, we remain focused on ensuring critical resources are made available to each impacted community across our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank Tennessee’s congressional delegation for calling on our federal partners to act swiftly and provide continued response and recovery to Tennesseans.” 

The Tennessee counties named in the Major Disaster Declaration are Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne.

This disaster declaration includes FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) Program, Public Assistance categories A and B, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“I appreciate the hard recovery work we’ve already accomplished with our local, state and federal partners,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “We will continue working to make sure Tennesseans have every resource necessary for a full, swift recovery.”

Gov. Lee and TEMA Director Sheehan also shared guidance and resources that are available to Tennesseans in impacted areas:

FEMA Individual Assistance Program

Individuals in the declared counties can apply now for direct assistance through FEMA’s IA program online here anytime or by phone at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Multilingual operators are available.

Those eligible for FEMA’s IA program may receive help with rental assistance, home repair and personal property replacement, in addition to other uninsured or under-insured disaster losses. More information on FEMA’s IA program can be found here.

Hazard Mitigation Program

The Major Disaster Declaration also makes FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Program available to all Tennessee counties. Grants provided through the Hazard Mitigation Program can provide reimbursement assistance for projects that prevent or reduce the long-term risk to the loss of life and property from natural hazards.

Tennessee experienced a line of severe weather on March 31 and April 1, resulting in devastating high winds and long-track tornadoes. The storms claimed 15 lives and left a path of debris and damage across the state.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee’s Federal Disaster Relief Request Approved for Ten Tennessee Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more