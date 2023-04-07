Interview with Sveta Sotnikova, The Creative Director of Sveta Milano, her fashion company: a success story

Interview with Sveta Sotnikova: Sveta Sotnikova tells her story of going from being born in Russia to becoming the creative director of Sveta Milano, her fashion company. This is her success story.

Sveta Sotnikova's story starts in 1980 when the artist was born in Russia. After working in the fashion world for many years, and embarking on a modeling career, she enrolled at Istituto Marangoni in Milan to study fashion design. After graduating in 2011, she became the creative director of Sveta Milano, her fashion company.

Sveta wanted to steer her company not only toward success but also toward the best traditions of Italian couture and decided to mix them with her important Russian roots. The company boasts a dynamic aesthetic that has remained unique and innovative to this day.

Extremely attentive to what is happening around her, Sveta Sotnikova is very sensitive to the environmental crisis. She has, over time, wanted to promote a business model that aims to regulate the supply chain and support consumers in choosing to de-consume and measure their footprint on the environment.

- How did you get into the world of fashion?

Ever since I was a child, I loved the idea of making clothes for my dolls. As a teenager, fashion appeared in my life as a business opportunity-I started traveling and learning about the world as a model. After this fascinating and electrifying journey, I began to study, graduating in Fashion Design at the Istituto Marangoni in Milan. And from that moment a new adventure in my life began as the creative director of Sveta Milano.

- What are the values you try to convey through your brand?

Inclusion is understood as respect for others than ourselves. Diversity is understood as a syncretic ability to grasp the complexity of the world in which Sveta Milano operates. Beauty is understood as an apologia for beauty in its multifaceted manifestation.

- In what ways are your collections sustainable?

In the use of reconditioned fabrics; in the launch of capsule collections and/or drops of single limited-run garments; in the production of our collections at local manufacturers (Milan and Bergamo province)

- What can fashion do to be ever closer to environmental protection?

To have the knowledge to greater awareness of the production chain; to have very close collaborative relationships with stakeholders who act operationally through best practices oriented toward environmental sustainability; to act the United Nations goals with seriousness and determination so that by 2050 we can have a turnaround in social, environmental and occupational safety policies.

