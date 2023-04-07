Constellation Group and Ironwood Venture Group Announce the Commencement of Construction of "SeaGlass Cove," a New, Luxury Residential Enclave in the Florida Keys

Constellation Group and Ironwood Venture Group announced the commencement of construction of SeaGlass Cove, a new, luxury residential enclave, consisting of 14 single family homes in Marathon, FL, in the heart of the Florida Keys.

GRASSY KEY, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation Group and Ironwood Venture Group announced the commencement of construction of SeaGlass Cove, a new, luxury residential enclave, consisting of 14 single family homes in Marathon, FL, in the heart of the Florida Keys.

The two parties have formed a joint venture to design, develop and construct a private, gated community of 14 three-story homes. "The community is a 'barefoot-luxury' concept," says Eduardo Otaola, a Principal at Constellation Group, a real estate investment and development firm based in South Florida. "This exclusive new community offers a private beach, resort-style pool and pickleball court," he added.

Only a handful of the homes remain, and the residential site is beginning to take shape as construction crews rough in the new roadway system, complete initial grading, and install underground utilities. Along the shoreline, crews are installing riprap, a rocky material that provides a barrier between the land and the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to site construction, work has begun on the foundations for the first three homes. The next six residences, featuring four- and five- bedroom designs with 4,800+ square feet of living and entertainment space, are currently being permitted.

Residents of SeaGlass Cove can enjoy the varied activities of Marathon, including boating, deep-sea fishing, diving, snorkeling, fine dining and more. The convenient location in the Middle Keys also provides easy access to both Miami and Key West. Within the enclave is a tropical resort pool and an on-site pickleball court. Homes start from $3 million, and weekly rentals are permitted.

For more information, visit SeaGlassCoveFL.com, or contact Sabrina Acevedo at 305-872-5000 / Sabrina@SeaGlassCoveFL.com. The sales gallery is located at 27217 Overseas Highway, Ramrod Key, FL 33042.

