Charlee.AI Platform Selected by NLC Insurance Companies (NLC)

NLC will use the Charlee.AI platform to improve claims severity & litigation while gaining additional insights into structured and unstructured claims data

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.AI, a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry, announced today that NLC Insurance Companies (NLC) selected the Charlee.AI platform for P&C.

"With their fast implementation capabilities, Charlee.AI will help us to quickly enhance our customer experience by improving our claims processing timeline and assisting NLC in its commitment to a positive claims experience," said Richard M. Lord, Esq., CPCU, SCLA, CLMP, Vice President – Claims, NLC Insurance Companies

“Charlee.ai has over 50,000 pre-built and pre-trained insights from over 55 million claims,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO & Founder, Charlee.ai, “and with pre-defined and configurable dashboards featuring a variety of KPIs for severity and litigation predictions we help companies like NLC lower costs, improve reserve management, and risk selection,”

Charlee was recently awarded a patent for extracting unstructured data insights using semantic analysis and NLP. Every department within an insurance company needs these insights such as predictions, patterns and internal benchmarking as a starting point. Charlee™ claim level deep insights add context to the predictions making them very relevant and valuable for increasing workflow efficiencies. Our pre-trained insights are supplemented wherever possible with 3rd party and benchmark data, including data from documents such as claim notes, emails, text documents, medical bills, police reports, research, inspection reports, invoices, voice recordings, news media, letters of representation, demand letters, among many others.

Charlee.AI’s proven methodology and patented natural language processing (NLP) of unstructured data provides results. Any insurance company can participate in a free 21-day POC to see the potential for excellent returns on their investment.