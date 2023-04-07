Submit Release
OSA Weekly Update - 3/31/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

This week I attended the Freeborn County All Township Meeting in Albert Lea. We reviewed township leaders’ roles and responsibilities, shared resources and reporting tools, and answered questions about our work with local governments in Minnesota. In addition, we had time to hear township leaders' concerns and ideas to support their communities.

I enjoy connecting with local leaders at all levels of government. If you’d like to have me visit your community, or if you have any questions, please email me at State.Auditor@osa.state.mn.us.

2. Available: 2023 Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Amounts

A list of the 2023 supplemental benefit reimbursement amounts for fire relief associations, released by the Department of Revenue, is now available on the OSA website.

3. Reminder: TIF Correction of Errors

The Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Act allows a county auditor to correct errors or mistakes that result in improper decertification of a district, failure to certify a district, incorrect certification of a district, or failure to correctly compute the amount of increment. County Auditors must notify the State Auditor and Commissioner of Revenue of any corrections made. To learn more, visit the OSA website.

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

4. Avoiding Pitfalls: Mayors and Council Members May Not Be Full-Time Permanent City Employees

The mayor and all city council members elected or appointed on or after August 1, 2010 are prohibited from being employed by the city. “Employed” means full-time permanent employment as defined by the city’s employment policy.

The relevant laws are Minn. Stat. § 410.191 for charter cities and Minn. Stat. § 412.02, subd. 1a for statutory cities.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

OSA Weekly Update - 3/31/2023

