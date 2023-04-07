Hendricksen Tree Care Arborists Volunteer at Arlington Heights Historical Society

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hendricksen Tree Care is volunteering their Arborists to the Arlington Heights Historical Society at 110 W. Fremont this upcoming Monday, April 10, 2023. Hendricksen Tree Care has provided tree care to the Village of Arlington Heights for almost six decades. Collectively with Ashley Karr and Brian Crawford of the Forestry Department, we felt this was a great way to give back to the community.
Bob Hendricksen, co-owner of Hendricksen Tree Care, explained his long-time relationship with Village. His father, who started Hendrickson Tree Care along with his brother John, started working for the Village on June 9, 1966 when a tornado touched down in Village limits.
In 1991, the Village planted an Oak tree at the Historical Society in memory of Bob’s father, Robert, for all the years of service.
“As a former Scoutmaster for 11 years, I helped coach over 110 Scouts to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. I carry the same role and philosophy into my tree business as I did as a Scout leader. I want to create an atmosphere where it is not about us but is about our fellow man and how they can achieve more.”
Bob shared his love for his career work. “We all need trees, for our health, the environment, and so many aspects of our lives. My mission is to allow our trees to live to their fullest genetic potential. We think carefully about what we prune and how we prune each tree. We do weekly in-house training for our staff to continually focus on safety as well as industry expertise and techniques. We serve about 30 communities from the City of Chicago up to Barrington.”
Don Dowd, owner of Tree Leads Today, provides leads to Hendricksen Tree Care and loves partnering with such a top quality tree company. Dowd states "I cannot say enough positive things about our relationship with Hendrickson Tree Care. They have been a true partner to us at www.TreeLeadsToday.com, delivering high-quality work to their clients. From the moment we partnered with them, it was clear they are dedicated to providing the best possible experience for their customers. I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for top-notch tree care services."
Tree Leads Today delivers high quality leads to Hendricksen Tree Care and over 700 tree care companies nationwide. Press releases have proven to be a hugely successful platform they include in their hybrid of marketing platforms. Don explains, "www.PressWireToday.com pushes out press releases to over 3900 press rooms, which lands their story on many reputable news sites online. This gives companies like Hendricksen Tree Care the recognition they deserve for wonderful things they do, such as volunteer service to their community."
Robert summarizes his passion for his work. “I love what I do. At the end of the day when you kick your shoes off, it’s about how you helped other people.”
Hendricksen Tree Care employs ISA Certiﬁed Arborists and is accredited by TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association). The services they offer and their experience with both residential and commerical services as described at www.rwhtreecare.com are a testatment to their dedication to the tree care industry.
