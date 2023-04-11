Johan de Nysschen named CEO of Propitious Technologies

Johan de Nysschen Propitious Technologies LLC

Renowned auto industry executive to lead cleantech startup with patent-pending regenerative suspension system

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Propitious Technologies announced today that Johan de Nysschen, a former top executive of several global automotive brands, has been named chief executive officer.

In his role, de Nysschen will be responsible for articulating the vision of Propitious’ patent-pending emissions reduction technology, architecting the product rollout plan, securing funds to fuel company growth, and negotiating with potential acquisition partners.

Propitious is the leader in the technology that will curb emissions from big-rig truck transport via a regenerative suspension system for the refrigerated trailer.

“Propitious Technologies has invented a system to slash emissions from one of the dirtiest emitters on the planet, for what is expected to be a cost-effective purchase price, and with a straightforward installation process,” de Nysschen said. “So many proposed emissions-reduction measures require expensive, complicated solutions. This technology completely changes that dynamic.”

Traditionally cooled using a secondary diesel engine, these lightly regulated “reefer” trailers are one of the leading causes of mobile-source pollution on the world’s roads.

Rather than replace the reefer’s diesel engine with a massive battery – which adds tons of weight, reduces cargo capacity, and requires frequent time-consuming recharging – Propitious has developed a power-generating suspension system mated to an electric generator to power the refrigeration unit. A compact battery-storage unit can hold charge for when the truck is not in motion.

“We are thrilled to have Johan join our efforts to help save the planet within existing transportation infrastructure strictures,” said Elsbeth Hurry, founder and COO of Propitious Technologies. “You don’t come across an innovation like this very often. The timing is right, the industry is ready, and now we have a world-class CEO who can bring this technology to the forefront of the conversation.”

A 30-year automotive industry veteran, de Nysschen was named an Automotive News All-Star in 2020. His career included key leadership positions for Volkswagen, Audi, Cadillac, Infiniti and BMW, with experience in North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Africa.

Initially aimed at greening the reefer-trailer component of the transportation equation, Propitious is working with Abtery Electric Drive Systems of Gothenburg, Sweden, to scale the technology to other transportation platforms with large undulating masses – such as electric buses, garbage trucks, railroad cars, and mining equipment.

“Many companies claim they want to make the world a better place, but Propitious is actually doing it,” de Nysschen said. “Recognizing both the environmental and societal impact, as well as the business opportunity, enticed me out of retirement.

“I look forward to leading an organization whose mission is to transform the trucking landscape and have a demonstrable impact on climate change. To be a part of advancing such an innovative technology is a truly special endeavor,” de Nysschen added.

A resident of Chattanooga, Tennessee, de Nysschen will also continue his efforts as an advisor for the city’s economic development department as well as the University of Tennessee Chattanooga College of Engineering and Computer Science.