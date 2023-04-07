Tampa Personal Injury Attorney selected for Best of the Bar

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL
Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić has once again been selected for ‘Best of the Bar’ in the practice area of Personal Injury for the state of Florida.
To be ranked among the ‘Best of the Bar’ attorneys must achieve an independently verified settlement or verdict that is within the Top 100 in their state.
Attorney Ilić is an aggressive litigator with diverse expertise in civil litigation including catastrophic workplace accidents, premises liability, slip and fall accidents and motor vehicle accidents. She is not afraid to be a fierce advocate for clients who have been wronged or injured.
She is a member of the Florida State Bar and is admitted to practice in both the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and the Southern District. In 2023 she was elected Program Director for the Tampa Bay Trial Lawyers Association (TBTLA).
As Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys, she is devoted to providing their clients with superior service to ensure that each of their unique needs have been met and that they have achieved the highest compensation possible.
Se habla español.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. ###
