David Gottesman, Founding Principal and CEO of Epic Machines, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
David Gottesman, Founding Principal and CEO of Epic Machines, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
David Gottesman, Founding Principal and CEO of Epic Machines for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series
ABOUT Epic Machines
Epic Machines is a Value Added Reseller and Managed Security Services provider offering Security Transformation using Cloud-native solutions to commercial and government markets.
Digital Transformation has already occurred and is being further accelerated by a primarily remote worker norm. To secure this newly transformed worker, Cloud-native technologies in identity, endpoint security, and enforcement Cloud are the building blocks. This builds a foundation to address the wide range of DLP (Data Loss Prevention) use-cases faced by Operations and Security Teams.
In addition, Epic Machines sells technology products and SaaS services for over 300 manufacturers and software developers.
David Gottesman discusses the newest offerings of Epic Machines, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with David Gottesman was amazing. The success of Epic Machines is a true testament to their team and their people.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Epic Machines. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like David Gottesman who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like David Gottesman”.
