Lauren Mingee, Founder and CEO of Quintessa Marketing, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Lauren Mingee is an outstanding CEO, and a leader in the legal marketing industry. What an amazing interview with an amazing entrepreneur.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Lauren Mingee, Founder and CEO of Quintessa Marketing for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Lauren Mingee joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Quintessa Marketing
We are driven to find a victim of personal injury, the right attorney who will fight for their rights and get them the highest compensation possible. Our partner attorneys and law firms obtain the best competitive advantage and a perfect complement to their marketing departments.
Quintessa has achieved elite status as the national leader of quantity and quality converting retainers for personal injury attorneys. It is specifically because we carefully connect compensable and deserving victims that contact us with the attorneys we trust, that will battle for maximum compensation for our vetted potential clients.
Lauren Mingee joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Lauren Mingee discusses the newest offerings of Quintessa Marketing, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Lauren Mingee joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
