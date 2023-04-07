Greenberg Traurig Advises Erie County in $1.54B Buffalo Bills Stadium Deal

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as lead counsel to Erie County, New York in its public-private partnership agreement with New York State and the Buffalo Bills to finance a 30-year lease and the construction of a new stadium in Orchard Park, New York for the storied National Football League team.

The deal for the $1.54 billion project, which includes a non-relocation agreement obligating the Bills to remain in Buffalo for the duration of the new lease, was submitted to the Erie County Legislature April 4, which now must vote on final approval within 30 days.

"It has been an honor to work with our client Erie County, as well as New York State and the Buffalo Bills, to negotiate this deal that will benefit Buffalonians and all New Yorkers for the next 30 years," Greenberg Traurig Public Finance and Infrastructure Practice Co-Chair Franklin D.R. Jones Jr said.

The Greenberg Traurig cross-office, multipractice team was led by Jones (Houston) with Gerald P. Lance (Houston, Real Estate), and included Pamela J. Marple (Washington D.C., Litigation), Robert M. Harding (New York, Government Law & Policy), and Susan E. D. Neuberg (Washington D.C., Real Estate Finance); and Associates Noe Hinojosa, III (Houston, Public Finance and Infrastructure) and Yigal Saghian (Houston, Real Estate).

