Tribute Technology Releases New Obituary-Writing Tool Powered by AI to Help Families

Tribute Technology, an innovative leader in software and websites for the funeral industry, is launching a new tool that will help families write obituaries utilizing the benefits of artificial intelligence.

MIDDLETON, Wis., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tribute Technology, an innovative leader in software and websites for the funeral industry, is launching a new tool that will help families write obituaries utilizing the benefits of artificial intelligence.

Tribute Obituary Writer allows family members to share details about their loved one and will create a unique written version of an obituary in seconds. With just a few clicks, families can recreate the obituary by sharing different details or selecting from various tone options in the Obituary Writer. The family can then choose the style that best reflects their loved one's life and edit the content as needed before submitting the obituary.

"Our team at Tribute Technology focuses on creating software specifically engineered for funeral homes, crematory operators, and cemeteries, and this is another example of how we are constantly improving to help funeral homes serve grieving families even better," said Tribute Technology Chief Customer Officer Courtney Gould Miller. "Often, family members are too upset or intimidated to write a complete obituary for their loved one. This task then falls to the funeral home staff, who have many other details to consider in a short time frame. This tool comforts and empowers families because they now have the ability to easily craft a unique obituary that honors their loved one."

This state-of-the-art software asks for the important details that family members would want to include in an obituary, such as information about their loved one's career, personal and professional achievements, interests, and hobbies. Families can add as much or as little information as they like. There is also the ability to change the tone of the writing — ranging from poetic or religious to playful or witty – families can also adjust a setting that allows for longer and more intricate text.

Click here for more information about Tribute Obituary Writer: https://www.tributetech.com/tribute-obituary-writer.

Any press or media inquiries about Tribute Technology or the Tribute Obituary Writer can be sent to press@tributetech.com.

Media Contact

Courtney Gould Miller, Tribute Technology, 866-303-1880, press@tributetech.com

SOURCE Tribute Technology