St. Albans, Maine Heat Pump Installation Services Offered By D&J Mechanical, LLC

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC provides reliable, high-quality heat pump installation services in St. Albans, Maine that people trust.

ST. ALBANS, MAINE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a trusted HVAC company in Central Maine, D&J Mechanical, LLC today announced offering high-quality heat pump installations in St. Albans, Maine. The heat pump company now serves nine towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and four towns in Somerset County.

Central Maine gets cold in winter, with temperatures regularly dropping to 15°F and lower. Summer can also be challenging, with mini-split systems providing the ultimate in climate control. Reliable HVAC systems help to ensure a great quality of life, and heat pumps are fast becoming the preferred solution. D&J Mechanical, LLC provides heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services to residents and businesses in Central Maine. The company continues to expand its service area, and Saint Albans is the latest welcome addition.

"We're proud to offer heat pump installation services in St. Albans, Maine," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We offer practical solutions for the local climate, including Mitsubishi mini-split systems. These heat pumps offer industry-leading performance and outstanding build quality for maximum efficiency and longevity. Along with installation, we love helping customers maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills as an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor."

St. Albans, Maine is a small town in Somerset County, with a population of roughly 2,000. This sleepy old town is surrounded by the great outdoors, and it's a fantastic gateway to the lakes of Central Maine. Indian Pond is a huge 1,144-acre lake situated at the center of St. Albans, and it's a big part of what makes this town so great. Water-based activities are popular with locals and visitors, including boating, fishing, kayaking, and swimming. The local wildlife also enjoy the lake, with otters, turtles, bald eagles, black bears, and moose all known to visit from time to time.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is an established local business operated by heat pump specialist Dan Hartford. As part of the Maine community, Dan delivers solutions that work for the local climate. With more than 10 years of HVAC experience, you can rely on Dan for great products, reliable services, and friendly customer support. The company delivers trusted installation services as well as maintenance and repair solutions. D&J Mechanical, LLC is happy to expand its heat pump service to the community in Saint Albans, Maine.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Company Serving St. Albans, Detroit, Hartland, Palmyra, Pittsfield, Plymouth, and Newport, Maine with Heat Pump Installation Services