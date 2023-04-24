Common Mistakes First Time Deck Owners Make

It's exciting to finally have a dream deck but they take effort to build and maintain.
CLARENDON HILLS, ILLINOIS, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a deck is an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also be a daunting task for first time deck owners. From selecting the wrong materials to overlooking the importance of maintenance, there are a number of mistakes that can be made when constructing a deck. To help first time deck owners avoid these common pitfalls, here is a list of the most common mistakes made when building a deck.
1. Not Considering Local Building Codes: Before starting any construction project, it is important to check with local building codes to ensure that the deck meets all necessary requirements. It's worth taking the time to get a project approved so the best deck can be built rather than trying to fly under the radar with a boring design.
2. Not Taking Measurements: Taking accurate measurements is essential for ensuring that the deck is built to the correct size and shape. Building anything in 3D space is deceptively harder than all the planning and prep steps put together. Be sure to take plenty of time and move slowly and carefully.
3. Not Choosing the Right Materials: Selecting the right materials for the deck is important for ensuring that it is durable and long-lasting. There's a lot of decking material on the market today so try not to be swayed by marketing or a cheap price.
4. Not Planning for Maintenance: Decks require regular maintenance to ensure that they remain in good condition. This includes cleaning, staining, and sealing the deck on a regular basis. To have the job done quickly and affordable, reach out to a local deck company. Says gardeningetc.com, "Ongoing maintenance is needed when the surfaces start to look dull after cleaning or the boards show wear and tear..."
5. Not Installing Proper Drainage: Installing proper drainage is essential for preventing water from pooling on the deck and causing damage. It shouldn't be surprising that a wooden deck is susceptible to water so try not to treat the underside of the deck with the old adage, "out of sight, out of mind".
By avoiding these common mistakes, first time deck owners can ensure that their deck is built safely and correctly. In most cases a professional deck crew is the best option, especially for routine staining and sealing treatment to keep your deck safe and as new as the day it was built.
