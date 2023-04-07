Norwegian holds up gas supplies to Europe and the UK in March

LONDON, UK, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline gas exports from Norway to continental Europe and the UK have held firm in March, with flows averaging 313 million cu m/d, according to a report shared by S&P Global Commodity Insights on 4 April.
The last month saw a total of 9.71 Bcm in deliveries, which is a fraction above the five-year monthly average of 9.65 Bcm.
Despite this, exports were below the 9.94 Bcm figure for the same period last year and, according to the report, tracked slightly down compared with average flows of 321 million cu m/d in February 2023.
The Nordic nation has pledged to help plug the gap caused by the drop in Russian supplies with stable deliveries of gas to Europe. Despite a number of unplanned outages, exports have held up throughout the winter.
Planned works at a number of key gas assets did however suppress total production for March, with the Kvitebjorn and Gullfaks fields also experiencing unplanned outages that affected output.
With seasonal maintenance set to get underway in April, the next month is likely to see a reduction of up to 100 million cu m/d of capacity on several days in the middle of the month according to data provided by Gassco. The overall production rate in Norway for the month is therefore likely to be significantly lower than March.
Nevertheless, the planned return of the Wintershall Dea-operated Dvalin field is set to boost gas production in the country towards the end of this month, bringing a technical capacity of 9 million cu m/d. According to Gassco, Dvalin will resume operations on 29 April. Wintershall Dea has provided a Q2 date for the recommencement of production.
Initial output is expected to amount to 4.5 million cu m/d, with a return to full capacity expected on 7 May.
A brief resumption in activities was observed at Dvalin on 9 February, though technical problems with the choke valves in the Christmas tree assemblies led to the field being shut down once again on 15 February.
This comes after a two-year shutdown following flow tests conducted at the end of 2020, which revealed that mercury levels in the gas exceeded the maximum permissible levels.
German BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea, with the remainder owned by a group of Russian investors, including Mikhail Fridman
