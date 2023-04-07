Lt. Governor Miller Joins Maryland Department of General Services and Maryland State Police in Groundbreaking for New Eastern Shore Police Barrack

April 7, 2023

BERLIN, MD – Lt. Governor Aruna Miller today joined the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Department of State Police to participate in the groundbreaking for the new Berlin Barrack V on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

“This $26.8 million dollar facility is a significant achievement for the Eastern Shore and the state, reflecting the steadfast dedication we have to protecting our citizens,” said Lt. Governor Miller. “This new barrack will allow our Troopers to better meet the needs of the public.

The new barrack will replace the existing barrack, built in 1976, and modernize the facility, including the installation of new technology and updated equipment. The new facility will be 24,000 square feet, containing the barrack, a new laboratory, and an additional 4,400 square foot garage. The new laboratory will be expanded to become the Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin. The construction project is estimated to be completed in July 2024.

“The new Berlin Barrack will provide road patrol troopers, criminal investigators and civilian support staff with a modern state-of-the-art facility on the Eastern Shore,” said Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “As we break ground to commence the replacement of a barrack that has served us well for almost half a century, I am excited about the additional space and upgraded infrastructure which will ultimately enhance the quality law enforcement services we provide to the citizens of Worcester County.”

The new barrack design is in compliance with the International Green Construction Code to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability goals as outlined by the Department of General Services. The building is equipped with LED lighting and occupancy sensors as well as an efficient variable refrigerant volume HVAC system with dedicated outdoor air supply units, which utilize heat recovery. The barrack, laboratory and garage are ADA compliant.

“We are extremely excited to be building a second MSP barrack within the last two years,” said General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Two years ago we built a barrack in Western Maryland, this year we’re building one on the Eastern Shore—the department continues to do great service across the state.”

