Mission Health Wins Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award

Mission Health Communities, a provider of skilled nursing, assisted living, and rehabilitation care, has earned a Top Workplaces 2023 award.
A Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor, because it comes authentically from employees. In today's market, leaders must ensure that employees have a voice and are heard. That's paramount.”
— Eric Rubino, CEO, Energage
TAMPA, FL, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Office of Mission Health Communities, a Tampa-based provider of skilled nursing, assisted living, and rehabilitation care with more than 50 care communities across multiple states, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures drivers of company culture that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection. This is Mission Health’s third consecutive year as a Top Workplace; the company previously won the honor in both 2021 and 2022.
According to Mission Health CEO Stuart Lindeman, the award should be credited to the employees at every level who embrace the company’s shared CARES values. He explained, “At all of our care communities across the United States, hundreds of team members who may never meet one another are bonded by our values of Character, Attitude, Respect, Excellence, and Service, both for the people we serve and for each other. And those values successfully infuse our culture because they come from the very top, in such a manner that a nursing assistant in Kansas or Minnesota can know that all of us here at headquarters work by the very same set of values.”
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
About Mission Health Communities
Based in Tampa, FL, Mission Health Communities LLC is a premier provider of Senior Living and Skilled Rehabilitation facilities that manages and operates 50+ independent senior living, assisted living, short-stay rehabilitation, and skilled nursing communities in Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Mission Health is dedicated to providing quality care with a focus on helping patients and residents enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives.
