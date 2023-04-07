Founders of Pool Punisher, Patrick and Tommy Frank, Launch Parent Company, Float Factory

After the Pool Punisher took the media and consumers by storm, Patrick Frank and Tommy Frank launched a parent company, Float Factory, to give everyone a chance to be a kid again.

April 6, 2023 - San Diego, CA - It’s not you; it’s your pool floats. Float Factory is set out to end boring days in the water. Founders Patrick Frank and Tommy Frank are reshaping the saturated pool float industry with new products that engage consumers in a way they never expected, with product features that have never been seen in the interactive pool toy space.

The Frank brothers successfully launched the Pool Punisher in 2021 and stormed the market. With thousands of 5-star customer reviews and units sold, the duo is back with more never-seen-before floats by popular demand. Pool Punisher will now become a component of the overall Float Factory brand launching in 2023.

The pool float market is rapidly growing, with over 10 million U.S. households having pools and a market size of $1.9 billion annually. Float Factory brings an unconventional touch to the industry and solves industry problems through not just innovative products but ones that do more than just float. The highest in-demand market segment is interactive pool toys, and Float Factory has the answer.

“We were victims of the current boring pool float crisis ourselves. Yes, some cool designs are out there, but none did anything besides float. We took that personally and decided to make floats that kept you entertained for more than just a minute. If you're on the water, you want to have fun, which is what we are all about,” says Patrick Frank, Co-Founder of Float Factory.

Launching March 1, 2023, Float Factory will release their new collection lines, The Fast and Political Partay collections. The Fast Collection capitalizes on the dramatic rise in motorsport popularity in the US, particularly Formula One. These floats are pre-selling with the option of purchasing their patent pending "Hydro Motor," a rechargeable, remote control motor that enables the floats to zoom around the pool. The Prancing Horse, The AMSpeed, and The Racing Bull are included in the collection. Each float in The Fast collection comes with the optional add-on of an electric, rechargeable motor and integrated and remote control options.

The Partay collection is kicking off with its Political Partay line, which though controversial to some, encourages bipartisanship and comedic relief in the world of politics. This collection includes the Presidential Hunks, pool floats that talk with a voice box, and the presidential punishers to support your favorite candidates. No matter your stance; Float Factory has a comedic float for you!

“The world right now is taking itself too seriously, and just like with all our products, we felt politics needed some help having more fun. Queue the Political Partay collection, which helps us all have some light-hearted fun together despite our political beliefs,” says Patrick Frank, co-founder of Float Factory.

Finally, a new lineup of the original Pool Punisher, getting fresh coats of paint to have everyone as part of the fun. The Patriot, the Pretty, and the Admiral. Each comes with a new and improved patent pending "Punisher Pumper" water cannon, much-needed cup holders, and rope ties for your favorite water events.

All collections are available to shop now, exclusively at Float Factory.

About Float Factory

Like most groundbreaking companies that changed the world, Float Factory set out to solve a simple yet insurmountable problem; to end boring days in the water. How much longer must we be forced to conform to mediocre water toys? Humanity was ready for change, and no one was doing anything about it… until now. Realizing that this was their higher calling, our founders, Patrick and Tommy, immediately quit their cushy corporate jobs and chose to focus on nothing but solving this crisis. They decided to wage war on pathetic and lame water toys and traded in their business suits for bathing suits.

