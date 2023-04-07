DLaw Expands Its Dedicated Employment Law Support To Oakland, CA.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ) is extending its experienced legal services to employees in Oakland, CA, just steps away from Jack London Square. DLaw's legal practice opened over seven years ago to help fight for the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to expanding its geographic reach, DLaw also acquired The Law Firm Of Kevin T. Barnes in early 2023 upon Barnes' retirement from a decades-long successful employment law career. Kevin Barnes' team of successful attorneys and staff have joined DLaw's team, bringing additional resources to help even more workers in California.

DLaw has achieved industry-leading stats in 2022 and looks to continue being a leader in 2023. DLaw's attorneys focus on supporting all Californians in navigating employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their dedication and tenacity are what sets them apart from other employment law firms in the area.

Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan is hopeful to see how the new location will positively impact workers in and around the Oakland, CA area. The entire team at DLaw brings experienced and conscientious employment legal services to all employees in this region. The firm works tirelessly to provide caring help to those that need it most.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , Sacramento , Chico , San Luis Obispo , Lake Tahoe , San Bernardino , Monterey , Stockton , San Jose , and Long Beach to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 90-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases.

DLaw has grown its staff with close to three dozen new hires across a variety of full-time staff positions since the beginning of 2022. The increase in staff further allows DLaw to provide unparalleled support to those who need help.

"As society continues to progress, hourly and low-wage workers constitute the backbone of our workforce," said Emil. "However, these hardworking individuals often face difficult challenges and can feel unheard. We understand the obstacles that these workers face and are committed to providing them with the legal support they need. We are always just a phone call or click away."

DLaw's newest office is located right near the waterfront, only a few blocks from the lively Jack London Square at 66 Franklin Street, Suite 300, Oakland CA 94607.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work? If so, please call 888-TRY-DLAW, visit the www.d.law website or email info@davtyanlaw.com . A representative is standing by 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help with your employment law legal needs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dlaw-expands-its-dedicated-employment-law-support-to-oakland-ca-301792547.html

SOURCE Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.