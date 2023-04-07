Diabetes and Astigmatism Explained in New Blog Post

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Louis, Missouri -

Brinton Vision, the premier vision correction center in the St. Louis area, recently published an article about the correlation between diabetes and astigmatism. Diabetic patients often wonder if diabetes is the cause of their astigmatism and how the two might be related. In the article, Dr. Jason Brinton discusses the two types of astigmatism, their causes, and treatment options. The article also specifically addresses whether or not diabetes can cause astigmatism.

The article begins by explaining what astigmatism is. Astigmatism occurs when a person has an irregularly curved cornea, which often has one half that is flatter than the other and occasionally one that is steeper than it should be. This curvature can cause blurry vision. However, most people have some degree of astigmatism and aren't even aware of it.

Dr. Brinton explains the two main types of astigmatism: corneal and lenticular. Corneal astigmatism occurs when the cornea has an irregular shape and is not spherical or has an uneven form. Corneal is the most common cause of astigmatism, which impairs vision in close-up and distance situations. Lenticular astigmatism is a distortion of the eye's natural lens. Most of the time, even when the lenticular lens is distorted, the shape of the cornea is still normal. Even though lenticular astigmatism is less common than corneal astigmatism, both can make your vision blurry or distorted.

Astigmatism is often corrected with refractive surgery such as LASIK or PRK, or some patients choose to wear corrective lenses. Many patients are born with corneal astigmatism, though scientists don't exactly know why this occurs. Lenticular astigmatism is a common complication in people with diabetes because high blood sugar levels can cause the lens to change shape.

In conclusion, diabetes can lead to lenticular astigmatism, making it hard to see. Lenticular astigmatism can cause vision problems, but it can be less severe if you maintain regular eye exams and manage your diabetes. In addition, Brinton Vision provides custom lens replacement, which may be an effective treatment for lenticular astigmatism. Visit the Brinton Vision website to find out more about the vision correction procedures they offer or to schedule a Brinton Vision Ocular Analysis.

Brinton Vision's state-of-the-art laser eye surgery center is situated in Creve Coeur, Missouri, not far from St. Louis. It is the only full-time refractive surgery center in Missouri that does LASIK and its six contemporary variations, including SBK, SMILE, Visian ICL, KAMRA Inlay, RLE (refractive lens exchange), and PRK. For more information about vision correction, contact Brinton Vision at (314) 375-2020 or visit BrintonVision.com.

