Akia and Aavgo Partner to Provide a Seamless End-to-End Check-In Experience for Hotel Guests

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Akia, a leading provider of customer engagement and automation platforms for the hospitality industry, has announced its partnership with Aavgo to launch a new, seamless check-in process for hotel guests. This innovative solution allows guests to check in through the Akia Mini Apps - mobile experiences that don’t require download or login - and receive their physical room keys using a QR code provided by Aavgo. This fully integrated solution promises to provide guests with a streamlined, hassle-free experience, all through the Akia Mini Apps and Aavgo360 Platform.

Aavgo's cutting-edge platform provides hotels with a contactless check-in and check-out process, a virtual agent that can assist guests via a front desk kiosk, and real-time information about on-site amenities and relevant information.

Aavgo's platform also includes a hotel guests app, a hotel staff app, and operations optimization software. This powerful combination of technology enables hotel guests to access the hotel's digital guest directory, including mobile check-in, mobile key, automated email & text message, and many other features that make their stay more comfortable and convenient.

Akia's automated customer engagement platform is designed to streamline operations for service businesses. Akia integrates with other technologies, including management systems and hardware platforms, to enable its customers to do even more through communication. "We are excited about this partnership with Aavgo," said Pooja Khandelwal, Senior Marketing Manager at Akia. "By combining our strengths, we can offer hotel guests a seamless check-in experience that is both convenient and secure."

With this partnership, Akia and Aavgo are setting a new standard for guest experiences in the hospitality industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, they are delivering an end-to-end solution that simplifies check-in and enhances the overall guest experience. If you are a hotel owner looking for a more streamlined and efficient way to manage your guest check-in process, this new solution from Akia and Aavgo is definitely worth checking out!

About Aavgo: Aavgo is revolutionizing the hospitality industry with its cloud-based SaaS technology solutions that directly impact a hotel's overall efficiency of operations, customer experience, and profitability. The company's exclusive Virtual Front Desk and Smart Platform products offer comprehensive contactless technologies from check-in to checkout that execute all human operations, saving hotel costs while improving customer service. Features like contactless check-in, digital housekeeping, lost keys, and a human-assisted virtual front desk provide guests with a unique experience. With a reputation for personalized technology, Aavgo supports clients throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in San Mateo, California.