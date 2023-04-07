Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,635 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: new centre to provide care for children at risk in Taraclia

In the village of Corten, in the Taraclia district of the Republic of Moldova, with the assistance of the European Union, the ‘Încredere’ (‘Trust’) temporary placement centre for children was opened. 

The building has been renovated and adapted to accommodate the children.

In the centre, children separated from their parents, will be provided with shelter, food and supervision by qualified professionals: nurses, psychologists, teachers. Children at risk will be able to stay in this centre until they receive a permanent form of social assistance. 

This social service has been created within the project ‘Civil Society Organisations acting for the improvement of social services’, financed by the European Union, co-financed and implemented by Soros Foundation of Moldova in partnership with Keystone Moldova and Institutum Virtutes Civilis.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: new centre to provide care for children at risk in Taraclia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more