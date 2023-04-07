Moldova: new centre to provide care for children at risk in Taraclia

In the village of Corten, in the Taraclia district of the Republic of Moldova, with the assistance of the European Union, the ‘Încredere’ (‘Trust’) temporary placement centre for children was opened.

The building has been renovated and adapted to accommodate the children.

In the centre, children separated from their parents, will be provided with shelter, food and supervision by qualified professionals: nurses, psychologists, teachers. Children at risk will be able to stay in this centre until they receive a permanent form of social assistance.

This social service has been created within the project ‘Civil Society Organisations acting for the improvement of social services’, financed by the European Union, co-financed and implemented by Soros Foundation of Moldova in partnership with Keystone Moldova and Institutum Virtutes Civilis.

