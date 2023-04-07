Submit Release
Request for Applications - Anacostia River Watershed Trash Trap Maintenance

DOEE seeks eligible entities to propose ways to monitor and maintain trash traps, provide environmental workforce development, and educate District residents about pollution that impairs the District’s waterbodies. A successful applicant will propose ways to design and implement a trash trap maintenance program for eight (8) trash traps in the Anacostia Watershed for two (2) years to recruit, train, and employ District residents to assist; and to coordinate opportunities for volunteers to assist with maintenance and learn about the need for trash reduction in District waters and watersheds. The amount available for the project is $375,000 for a two-year project.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of “RFA- FY23-WPD-817” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is May 8, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations ;

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected] .

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

There will be an information session. April 19, 2023 at 10am. The Meeting Link:

Web Ex access>>
Password: TrashTraps
Join by Phone +1 (202) 860-2110

